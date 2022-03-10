NBA veteran will train with Warriors and could play with Stephen Curry

An NBA veteran will train with the Golden State Warriors and could be a reinforcement for Stephen Curry in the 2021-22 NBA season. Tremble LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers!

Golden State Warriors does not rule out incorporating a last piece to be one of the toughest contenders in the Playoffs 2022 and on the eve of a hypothetical duel against LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers and company, a veteran of the NBA sounds like a possible reinforcement for Stephen Curry and company.

After a streak of five losses in the 2021-22 season, the doubts began to arrive in the Warriors. With the absence of Draymond Green from January 9, 2022 and with a Klay Thompson that little by little resumes the level, Curry could use the help of an experienced guard for the Playoffs.

In the 2009-10 season he won the Rookie of the Year award and after 10 seasons and two appearances in the Playoffs, the shooting guard who trained with Golden State Warriors accumulates an average per game of 15.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds in the NBA.

The Warriors already have competition to sign the NBA veteran who has just finished his three-year ban for violating the league’s drug policy. Milwaukee Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo are already emerging as another possible destination for the player who will train with Golden State.

Tyreke Evans will train with Warriors and would be reinforcement for Stephen Curry in the NBA

As reported by Shams Charania, from The Athletic portal, Golden State Warriors will meet and train with free agent Tyreke Evans. The 10-year NBA veteran was also working with the Milwaukee Bucks. Is he leaving with Stephen Curry or Giannis Antetokounmpo?