NBA YoungBoy says he’s a much better rapper than Drake

NBA YoungBoy does not subscribe to the idea that another artist can do better than him at the present time. And Drake has just paid the price.

NBA YoungBoy tackles Drake

Just days after claiming to be a better lyricist than Jay-Z, YoungBoy Never Broke Again puts on a layer. Passing through a live Instagram that attracted more than 200,000 curious people less than a minute after its launch – a good way to confirm the hype of the rapper across the Atlantic! -, the Baton Rouge native will explain considering himself in front of Drake. It’s actually a comment from the CEO of MAC Agency Andrew Lieber, accompanying him in his live, which will seem to annoy the artist: “It’s just you and Drake on top, baby!” »

The answer will not be long in coming: ” Who ? I thought you were my friend, Andrew. »

A high-flying troll, dedicated to minimizing the impact of the 6 God, having nevertheless signed a real hit recently thanks to his latest project, the joint album HerLoss recorded with 21 Savage. Whatever, YoungBoy does not budge, and it must be said that the rapper has had a string of successes in recent months. Last October, the 23-year-old artist already accumulated 5.4 billion streams in the United States in 2022 alone, making him the second most streamed artist behind… Drake (6.7 billion streams).