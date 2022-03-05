NBC cancels freshman drama after just one season

ads

It’s the end of the line for Ordinary Joe. NBC announced on Friday that they would not be renewing the freshman drama for a second season. Deadline reports that the Sliding Door-themed series underperformed throughout the season, ranking as NBC’s lowest-rated drama with just 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

The series followed James Wolk’s Joe in three different realities branching out from a pivotal choice that could have sent his life in very different directions. In an alternate reality, Joe is a rock star; in another, he is a policeman; and in the third, he is a nurse. The series co-starred Natalie Martinez, Charlie Barnett, and Elizabeth Lail.

Just got the official news that there will be no second season of #OrdinaryJoe – I couldn’t be more proud of the super talented writers, actors, directors, craftsmen and women who came together as a family and made a truly beautiful show. . Thank you all. pic.twitter.com/h2u7gAqGRf

— Garrett Lerner (@garrettlerner) March 5, 2022

Writer and executive producer Garrett Lerner took to Twitter to confirm the news. I just received the official news that there will not be a second season of Ordinary Joe; I couldn’t be more proud of the writers, the actors, the directors, the super-talented artisans and women who came together as a family and created a truly beautiful place.” show,” he tweeted. “Thank you all.” The series ended on a cliffhanger, but it looks like Joe’s stories will remain untold.

#OrdinaryJoe was canceled last fall when NBC refused to order any more episodes.

Today, people were fired and they talked about it.

h/t @zeferovic14 https://t.co/S2NAqRhepM

— TV Grim Reaper (@TVGrimReaper) March 4, 2022

Has anyone ever seen “Ordinary Joe” and “The Big Leap”? I do not believe it. #Bye

— T Dog Media (@tdogmedia) March 5, 2022

Fans on Twitter weren’t particularly surprised, but there were some disappointed viewers. Wolk has been the headliner for many, many quickly canceled shows, including Lone Star, Political Animals, The Crazy Ones, and Zoo, so many people were hoping that he would find a better project soon. “I say this every time this happens but for God’s sake get Mr. Wolk a better vehicle why is this so hard?” one fan tweeted.

