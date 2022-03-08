NBC cancels ‘Ordinary Joe’ after its first season

James 19 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 66 Views

Advertising

NBC will not go ahead with a second season of “Ordinary Joe,” starring Jimmy Wolk. The news comes just over a month after the end of the first season of the drama from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and “The Batman” writer-director Matt Reeves and his company 6th & Idaho.

The news surprises almost no one. The Sliding Door-themed series underperformed in ratings, ranking as NBC’s lowest-rated drama of the season.

Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joeunpublished in Spain, explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character (jimmy wolk) after making a fundamental decision at a crossroads in his life. The series raises the question of how different life would be if you made a decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

The project, co-starring Natalie martinezCharlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, was a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.

Now you can receive all the Mundoplus.tv news instantly and on your mobile. Join our channel at Telegram.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Camila Cabello laughs at “wardrobe malfunction” after accidentally showing a nipple on ‘The One Show’

Camila Cabello laughed at a wardrobe malfunction in The One Show after accidentally showing the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved