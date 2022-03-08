NBC cancels ‘Ordinary Joe’ after its first season

Advertising

NBC will not go ahead with a second season of “Ordinary Joe,” starring Jimmy Wolk. The news comes just over a month after the end of the first season of the drama from House veterans Russel Friend and Garrett Lerner and “The Batman” writer-director Matt Reeves and his company 6th & Idaho.

The news surprises almost no one. The Sliding Door-themed series underperformed in ratings, ranking as NBC’s lowest-rated drama of the season.

Written by Friend and Lerner, Ordinary Joeunpublished in Spain, explores the three parallel lives of the show’s main character (jimmy wolk) after making a fundamental decision at a crossroads in his life. The series raises the question of how different life would be if you made a decision based on love, loyalty or passion.

The project, co-starring Natalie martinezCharlie Barnett and Elizabeth Lail, was a co-production of 20th Television, Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, 6th & Idaho and 3 Arts.

