NBC Universal praises powerful women from Latin America

under the framework of International Women’s Daythis March 8, NBCUniversal It will present, on its various channels, projects that exalt the power that women have gained in the television industry with interesting programs that bear witness to the growth and challenges faced by Latin American women such as Kate del Castillo, Michelle Rodríguez, J. Lo, Oprah and more.

Next March 8 from 3:30 in the afternoon AND! Entertainment will exclusively broadcast the documentary ‘Voices’which through the testimonies of the most powerful women in Latin America.

The documentary seeks to exalt the female voice by questioning the canons of beauty and current stereotypes that many women live. Sandra Echeverría, Cecilia Roth, Margarita “the Goddess of Cumbia”, Michelle Rodríguez, (40 and 20, I fall of laughter), Andrea Echeverri (Aterciopelados), Bárbara Torres and many more women give life and voice to this emotional documentary.

The curiosities of various celebrities will be revealed in the specials “Things You Don’t Know” From: Tiffany Haddish, Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey and Jennifer Lopez, at 4:20 PM sharp.

Get to know in depth the stories of two women who have become icons of television and Hollywood and who have left their mark on several generations: AND! Entertainment presents E! True Hollywood Story LATAM: Kate Del Castillo, who will tell in the front row her experiences throughout her long television and film career, at 6:25 PM.

In addition to the second special of E! True Hollywood Story: Kim Kardashian West at 7:15 PM with which the aspects of her life will be discovered in the voice of the iconic businesswoman and influencer in front of the spotlights that have marked her the most.

For its part, Studio Universal prepared two films full of music and laughter, starting with a trip to Greece in the company of Meryl Streep, who stars in the musical Mamma Mía!, followed by Mamma Mía! Let’s Go Again and later Anna Kendrick in Pitch Perfect 2: More Perfect Notes and Pitch Perfect 3: The Last Note.