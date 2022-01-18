Ndombele trains alone: ​​Roma try, but the obstacle to signing remains – As Roma football news – Interviews, photos and videos

Tanguy Ndombele remains in orbit Rome. These days we continue to talk about Pinto’s desire to also give a halfback to Mourinho, but only in the event of a definitive sale. The name is that of Kamara of the Marseille, but also the Frenchman of Tottenham is not to be discarded. On paper, the question is out of the question, given that the Spurs midfielder earns 10 million. According to ‘L’Equipe’, these days the Rome has come forward for Ndombele but the main obstacle is precisely that of engagement. Like the Giallorossi also the Naples carried out a survey, but in this case the same player would not be in favor of a transfer in the shadow of Vesuvius. There Rome obviously he can play the card Mourinho, who held one “narrow”relationship with the footballer. Other than that, from Wednesday Ndombele he even trains alone, Antonio Conte does not consider him and the president of Tottenham Levy has decided once and for all to sell it. But knowing that in January the only offers would be loans, while the hope is to recover at least part of the investment made two years ago. For this reason, according to the French newspaper, the solution could come from Spain, between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid which, however, have never taken concrete steps. In this scenario, the Rome observes.