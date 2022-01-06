Neapolitan doctors: Omicron has put hospitals in crisis, it is a “black code” situation

“The situation is critical, much worse than it may appear, we need help and we need it now. Rome decides for a drastic measure ». Speaking is the president of the Order of Doctors of Naples, Bruno Zuccarelli, at the end of an in-depth, and in many ways dramatic, comparison with his colleagues in service in the main hospitals in Naples and its province. “University doctors, general practitioners, outpatient specialists, 118 doctors and doctors working in every other field are now subjected to a stress that is no longer manageable and risk burnout” Zuccarelli said. The alarm, on the day in which Campania returns to show numbers from the “yellow zone” with a further increase in hospitalizations and seven new victims (at 11.59 pm yesterday). But only today at the San Pio hospital in Benevento in the Covid hospitalization pavilion four other people died. They are a 65 year old from Benevento, a 77 year old and a 79 year old, from Paduli, and a 71 year old from Pomigliano d’Arco, in the province of Naples. Among the hospitalized patients there are also two newborns in intensive care. Two other people died in Pozzuoli, as announced by the mayor of the town Vincenzo Figliolia.





Difficult situation The president of the Order of Naples and its province then presses: «Neither in the aftermath of the first lockdown, nor during the second and third wave was our situation so serious, and now we risk losing control. The spread of the Omicron variant has brought hospitals, clinics, doctors’ offices and the emergency network to their knees, and what emerges today is only the tip of the iceberg. Within a week or two at the most, if we do not intervene now, we risk seeing in Naples what unfortunately we saw in Lombardy two years ago: if we want to avoid the worst, take action immediately, do not put us in a position to have to apply the “black code ”», He adds, referring to the medical course to decide who to treat and who not. The situation is also difficult in pediatric hospitals, the Santobono is full and emergency in the neonatal ward of the II Polyclinic, where three premature twins were born yesterday from a positive mother. They are ducted and attached to the ventilator.

“Insults and aggressions are also on the rise” “A measure of extreme gravity – underlines the Neapolitan leader of the white coats – which should make us understand how dramatic the scenario is”, which then also addresses the issue of attacks in the emergency room. “Due to the prolonged waiting times and the impossibility of taking charge of less serious situations, the tension is skyrocketing. Colleagues who work in an emergency are afraid. Insults and assaults are on the agenda and often the security guards are not in a position to prevent the passage from words to de facto facts ”, concludes Zuccarelli.

