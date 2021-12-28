near collision between Starlink satellites and Chinese space station

Anger from China after its own space station was forced to move to avoid satellites launched from tycoon Elon Musk’s Starlink network.

China has called on the United Nations to remind the United States to abide by the Space Treaty after space satellites launched by SpaceX, the aerospace company of technology magnate Elon Musk, nearly collided twice with its space station last year. year. The reports on Guardian . Beijing reported that its space station implemented collision avoidance control measures in July and October to avoid collision with Starlink satellites, in a recent report submitted to the United Nations Committee on the Peaceful Uses of Outer Space this month. .

SpaceX has launched more than 1,600 satellites into space as part of the Starlink program and has received permission from the US Federal communications commission to launch up to 12,000 satellites into space.

“China wishes to ask the Secretary General of the United Nations to circulate the above information to all States parties to the Outer Space Treaty”, reads the report presented by the permanent mission in Vienna. States that are part of it must “assume international responsibility” for the national activities carried out by both governmental and non-governmental bodies in space. he had to carry out evasive maneuvers twice, in July and October, to avoid a confrontation.