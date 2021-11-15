Near the Earth a lost fragment of the Moon – Space & Astronomy

A very small asteroid that revolves around the Earth like a ‘quasi-satellite’ could be a lost fragment of the Moon. It is called Kamo`oalewa, a term that in a Hawaiian canticle indicates the oscillating celestial bodies, has a diameter of 40 meters and may have detached from the Moon following a violent impact of our satellite with an asteroid. The discovery, published in the journal Nature Communications Earth and Environment, is due to research led by the University of Arizona.

Discovered in 2016 thanks to the Pan-STARRS observatory in Hawaii, the asteroid is the smallest, closest and most stable of the Earth’s ‘quasi-satellites’, celestial bodies that orbit both our planet and the Sun at the same time.

Due to its orbit, Kamo`oalewa can be observed from Earth only in April and with enormous difficulty, considering that its luminosity is 4 million times fainter than that of the faintest star that the human eye can see in a dark sky. To study it, the researchers then fielded one of the most powerful telescopes in the world, the Large Binocular Telescope (Lbt) located in Arizona and to which Italy has made a great contribution with the National Institute of Astrophysics (Inaf ).

Thanks to this instrument it was possible to observe the spectrum of light reflected from the surface of the asteroid and, based on the data collected, the composition of Kamo`oalewa was found to be incredibly similar to that of the lunar rock samples brought back to Earth by the missions. Apollo. To confirm this, the researchers analyzed the orbit of the object to reconstruct its evolution: all the data suggest that Kamo`oalewa may have formed about 500 years ago and the most realistic hypothesis, but the moment impossible to verify, and ‘that was generated by the impact of an asteroid with the Moon.

In 2019, the Chinese space agency CNSA announced the start of a robotic mission with the aim of reaching Kamo`oalewa in 2024 and taking a sample to be brought back to Earth. The mission called ZhengHe should then continue towards a second more ambitious goal: to collect a fragment of a comet.