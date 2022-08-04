Near Toulouse. This town goes to the open-air cinema with an enticing program

Toulouse news See my news

This is a new idea out of Friday evening. The local citizens’ initiatives committee of Blagnac (Haute-Garonne) decided to organize four outdoor cinemas during the month of August 2022. They will be held every Friday of the month, and in different places in the city for each. What to offer a good moment of relaxation with family or friends.

Here is the program :

#1. Les Tuches August 3 – 5, 2022

Want to hear the new expressions of Jeff Tuche after the essential: “You can lose a card, but not 15”? This is what will be possible, Friday, August 5, during the first outdoor cinema session. The film “Les Tuches 3” will be screened at Pinot course in Andromeda, Blagnac.

#2. Spider-Man Far from Home – August 12, 2022

“Spider-Man Far from Home” will disembark him at Blagnac Friday, August 12. Something to make young and old dream. It is one of the last films of the saga with Tom Holland and Zendaya. It will be broadcast at the football stadium of barradels.

#3. A great team – August 19, 2022

The film “A great team” with Kad Meradwho plays the role of a coach of a women’s football team, will be screened on Friday August 19, 2022. You will have to go to the Ramiers de Blagnac park to see him.

#4. Asterix, Cleopatra mission – August 26, 2022

And finally, the best for last? The film “Asterix, mission Cleopatra” with Jamel Debbouze and a large cast of actors will be broadcast for the last, on Friday August 26, 2022. You will have to go to Grand Noble Park.

All entries are free and open to all.

