Nearly $1 Million in Diamonds Found After Scammer Stolen Them Posing as Justin Timberlake’s Agent

Two diamonds stolen in an elaborate scheme — in which a con man repeatedly posed as an agent for Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel — were recently recovered in Miami, according to court records released Monday.

James Sabatino defrauded jewelers and luxury brands out of $10 million. But here’s the thing: All along, the 46-year-old was running his operation while he was behind bars at the Federal Detention Center in Miami, where he is being held pending trial on other charges.

In 2017, Sabatino conned the Forevermark diamond company under the guise that he was a Universal Music executive making a music video with Timberlake and Biel in Miami Beach.

Days after the encounter, Forevermark realized that it had been a victim of Sabatino’s web of lies and filed a complaint with the Miami Beach Police Department. Two of the jewels, an 8.55-carat diamond valued at $580,000 and a 7.29-carat oval diamond valued at $326,000, were located in June.

The diamonds fell into the hands of the Gemological Institute of America, which evaluates the quality of gems. The institute notified the find to the FBI, which matched it with the stolen jewelry from the fake music video.

From 2014 to 2017, Sabatino used contraband mobile phones sold by prison guards to pose as executives from Sony Music Entertainment, Universal Music Group and Roc Nation. Through fake email accounts that looked legitimate, he convinced several brands, including Tiffany & Co., to mail out jewelry and luxury goods for music videos.

Because Sabatino was in federal custody, accomplices would sign for the items, pick them up, and try to make a profit.

Sabatino, who pleaded guilty to the fraud in 2017, is serving a 20-year sentence at ADX Florence, a maximum-security prison in Colorado that houses the likes of Sinaloa drug cartel kingpin El Chapo and terrorist from Boston Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.