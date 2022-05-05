Nearly 15 million people have died from the covid-19 pandemic, according to the WHO, nearly three times as many as reported

John Paul Elverdin

(CNN) About 14.9 million people worldwide died as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19 in the period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021, according to new estimates from the World Health Organization, nearly three times as many deaths as were officially reported.

During that period, 5.4 million deaths from covid-19 were reported to the WHO, leading to an excess mortality estimate of 9.5 million more deaths than were reported.

“Excess mortality is the difference between the number of deaths that have been recorded and those that would be expected in the absence of the pandemic,” said Samira Asma, deputy director general of the Division of Data, Analysis and Service Delivery for the Impact of The OMS.

The 14.9 million deaths include “deaths directly attributed to covid-19 that were reported to WHO, deaths directly attributed to covid-19 that were not counted or reported… deaths indirectly associated with the pandemic due to the impact broader in health systems and society”, explained Asma.

The figure also subtracts deaths that were averted due to changes in social behaviors, such as fewer road fatalities due to lockdowns or travel restrictions.

According to the methodology used in the WHO report, the excess deaths were estimated between 13.3 million and 16.6 million in the 24-month period.

According to Asma, this metric offers a more complete picture of the extent of the pandemic and can be used to guide and implement public health policies.

“When we underestimate, we may not invest enough. And when we underestimate, we can stop targeting interventions where they are most needed, and this also deepens inequalities,” he said.

William Msemburi, a technical officer at the WHO Department of Data and Analysis, said about 57% of the excess deaths were in men, and 82% in people over 60.

Nearly 70% of the excess deaths were concentrated in 10 countries, Msemburi said, including the United States.

The importance of real data on covid-19

In April, India’s Health Ministry disputed WHO estimates of excess deaths in that country, calling the data “questionable” in a statement on Twitter.

Msemburi said India reported 481,000 Covid-19 deaths in the 24-month period, but WHO methodology shows there were nearly 10 times as many, estimating 4.74 million excess deaths, with a range of 3.3. million to 6.5 million excess deaths.

CNN has contacted the Indian Ministry of Health for comment on the report, but has not received an immediate response. According to the Indian Ministry of Health, 523,975 people have died from covid-19 since the start of the pandemic.

At a briefing on Wednesday, Asma said the WHO will continue to work with India to reach “mutual consensus regarding the different estimates” of the data.

Somnath Chatterji, senior adviser in the Department of Data and Analytics, highlighted the importance of the excess mortality figures in the WHO report.

“This is not about numbers for numbers,” Chatterji said, noting that in addition to the number of deaths directly attributable to covid-19, the data “estimates the collateral damage that has occurred due to covid, due to interruptions in health services. ”.

“So if these numbers were tracked in a timely manner, then really, governments would have been able to target interventions to the right people at the right time in the right place, right? Which clearly hasn’t occurred, and that’s why we’re seeing this excess death,” she said.

“These sobering data not only point to the impact of the pandemic, but also to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can maintain essential health services during crises, including stronger health information systems,” he said. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a press release.

“WHO is committed to working with all countries to strengthen their health information systems to generate better data for better decisions and better results.”

