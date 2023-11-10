Nearly 200,000 children under 18 diagnosed with arthritis in the United States: What are the causes?

The main symptoms of arthritis are usually pain and stiffness (pictorial image)

Arthritis This usually pertains to older people, as age causes wear and tear on the joints. However, a recent study showed that approximately 200,000 American children and teens have been diagnosed with the disease.

Recent research by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention In the United States (CDC) found that so many people were suffering from this disease between 2017 and 2021. To date, the exact figures presented in existing documents on this problem in children under 18 years of age vary between 13,400 and 294,000 cases. ,

Similarly, the findings of this study show that the prevalence of arthritis is higher among adolescents Depression, heart conditions one of two Worry, Furthermore, as in previous studies, the disease seems to be more common in minors with problems of food insecurity, overweight or physical inactivity.

While arthritis can affect children and teens of different races and ethnicities, the study found the disease is twice as common in African Americans. Although the specific details of this disparity are unknown, it is clear that Social and systemic factors Significant interference may occur.

investigation of CDC This highlights the need to prioritize child and adolescent populations in prevention and treatment strategies against arthritis. this implies Identify risk factors promote disease physical activityHe weight control And this Use of mental health services. It is also necessary to address social determinants of health and systemic factors to reduce disparities in the prevalence of this problem.

Furthermore, according to this study, treatment guidelines for this condition for children and teens include therapy and medications. Antirheumatic drugs, which help protect joints by blocking or slowing inflammation, and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs to treat stiffness, pain, and fever.

According to CDCPrevent this disease in children and adolescents, “Early diagnosis and timely treatment can prevent permanent joint damage, improve health outcomes, reduce health disparities, and maintain quality of life Is.”

Arthritis is inflammation of one or more of your joints. The main symptoms are usually pain and stiffness, which usually get worse with age.

The two most common types are osteoarthritis And this Rheumatoid arthritis. The first causes wear and tear of the cartilage, the hard tissue that covers the ends of the bones at the joint to allow smooth movement of the bones.

The second, on the other hand, is an autoimmune disorder in which the body’s immune system attacks the lining of the joints, causing inflammation that can result in bone loss and joint degradation.

However, there is also juvenile idiopathic arthritis (JIA), a group of inflammatory disorders that affect children and adolescents under the age of 16, lasting at least 6 weeks.

The most common symptoms of this disease include stiffness in the joints with typical pain in the knees, ankles, wrists, hands and elbows. Additionally, a complication that can arise in this condition is uveitis, which is an inflammation of the eyes.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) He provided five recommendations for people who suffer from arthritis and want to exercise: