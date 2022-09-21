Nearly 200,000 Cubans arrived in the United States through the borders

Official data from the Department of Customs and Border Protection (CBP) records the entry of nearly 200,000 Cubans into the United States through the borders.

Exactly 197,870 Cubans have arrived in that country through the border points since last October. Of these, 803 are unaccompanied minors (adolescents fall into this category).

July and August had records of more than 20,000 migrants who made the crossing. April continues to be the record month with 35,092.

Despite the imposition of transit visas in third countries and the increased surveillance of irregular migrants in the region, Cubans continue to leave the island by the thousands. Even Venezuela is an option that they contemplate, given the visa obstacles of Panama, Colombia or Costa Rica.

On the other hand, the number of Cuban rafters intercepted by the Coast Guard is close to 6,000. Although, the vast majority are being repatriated.

MIGRATORY CRISIS: CUBAN GOVERNMENT

The former ambassador of Cuba in the United States, José Ramón Cabañas, has been the last of the figures who has downplayed the numbers of Cubans who are leaving the country.

In an audiovisual series of the official portal Cubadebate TVcalled “Why do Cubans emigrate?”, expressed that these figures “fit perfectly with the figures that were not given at a certain time here in Havana (at the Embassy).”

He also stated that “it is very difficult to sustain the thesis that Cuban emigrants are fleeing from some state of affairs in Cuba, because when they have already legalized their stay in the country of destination, the first thing they do is return and visit.”

In this sense, he assured that “they accept the same patterns as any economic migrant, they dedicate themselves to ‘fighting’ and the vast majority of cases maintain family ties and eventually return to Cuba, even if it is for a visit.”

Long before, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez pointed to the United States to blame it for the migration crisis.

“USA. has been failing in all these years the commitment to grant no less than 20,000 visas per year. So there are a number of people who aspired to emigrate who have that pent-up feeling,” she said.