Nearly 24,000 Colombians have tried to cross the US border | Today news

Migration Colombia affirms that there is an increase in the irregular migration of Colombians on the border between Mexico and the United States. Photo: Joebeth Terriquez

According to government figures Bidenabout 24,000 Colombians have tried to cross the border irregularly United States. According to data from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Service (ICE), in the last six months the North American country has faced a historic number of immigrants trying to cross the border, with Guatemala as the main sending country of migrants, from which they have left around 92,800 people, followed by Honduras, Nicaragua, Venezuela, El Salvador and Colombia.

In February of this year alone, 9,600 Colombians were detained at the southern border of the United States by Border Patrol agents (CBP), while in January 3,900 arrests were recorded. These figures contrast with the numbers reported by the agency, since in February 2021, the CBP registered 399 encounters with Colombians, while in the same month of 2020 510 were reported. It should not be forgotten that, according to the registry of the Office of Customs and Border Protection of the United States, in 2020 a total of 404 Colombians crossed the southern border, while in 2021 6,202 did so.

The Department of Homeland Security confirmed to CBS News that since the beginning of March, the US government has repatriated Colombians who entered the country through the borders under Title 42, a policy implemented at the beginning of the pandemic that allows the immediate expulsion of migrants. Precisely, Migration Colombia, through a statement, assured that in the past month about 600 nationals arrived on six deportation flights.

“Monthly, a flight called the deportee flight is carried out, in which, on average, about 90 people arrive. However, more recently, and as we evidenced during our visit to the North American country, there has been an increase in irregular migration of different nationalities, including Colombia, on the border between Mexico and the United States. In that order of ideas, and in exercise of its autonomy and sovereignty, seeking to maintain regulated migration and safeguard the integrity of migrants, the United States authorities have decided to apply a measure of return to their country to foreigners who have entered illegally. irregularly in the midst of the current pandemic”, reads the information provided by the Colombian immigration authority at the end of March.

Now, in recent days it was announced that the Biden administration would be thinking of canceling Title 42, starting in May. This, for its critics, would be the first step to amend the damage caused by the guideline. The rule “violates refugee laws, undermines public health, encourages racism,” said Eleanor Arce, director of Human Rights First, quoted by EFE. However, among the greatest concerns in the event of “dismantling” the sanitary measure is the possibility that the border centers will overflow, according to what is read in The Wall Street Journal. It is estimated that in the two years that the measure has been in force, more than 1.6 million expulsions have been carried out, that is, more than half of the illegal border crossings, the US media highlighted.

