Nearly 90 Students Test Positive for COVID-19 in San Mateo – NBC Bay Area

Nearly 90 students tested positive for COVID-19 after a prom was held at San Mateo High School.

School authorities reported that the event took place on April 9 at a museum in San Francisco and although the use of masks was recommended, most attendees ignored the recommendation.

The San Mateo Unified School District assured that no severe cases were reported and they are now conducting daily COVID-19 tests at the school.

The fact has generated concern in parents throughout the Bay, since the realization of these events in all schools is approaching.

“If they want to do this type of event, they should try to do it outdoors or limit the number of people who are going to attend,” said Nancy Perez, her son is going to a prom.

Six schools in the San José Unified School District are preparing to celebrate these dances, so the necessary measures are being taken to prevent infections such as those reported in San Mateo from occurring.

“Most schools plan to do more of an aperitif style, where you stand in order, rather than a sit-down dinner, which should also help not have everyone gather in the same place for a long period. of time,” explained Jennifer Maddox, SJUSD Director of Communications and Engagement.