nearly bidless exchanges above $ 59,000

According to some analysts, Bitcoin (BTC) is now free to take off not only to all-time highs but even beyond.

By examining i data on the order book of October 15, the Whalemap monitoring resource revealed that Bitcoin has already broken through all major resistance levels.

Bitcoin is already practically in a vacuum

With it hitting $ 60,000 for the first time since April, the odds are favoring new all-time highs, and the time frame continues to tighten.

Now, a look at the conditions on the exchanges shows how easily BTC / USD should enter uncharted territory above $ 64,500.

“Price discovery will start very soon,”Commented Whalemap sharing a chart depicting BTC’s bid levels broken down by price.

“Almost no offer at prices above $ 59,000.”

Bitcoin Supply Chart vs. BTC / USD. Source: Whalemap / Twitter

Short squeeze or rejection at $ 64,000?

The last remaining obstacle is a wall of selling at the current highs, a factor contrasted by the bullish data relating to the origins of the current phase in the bull run.

According to Ki Young Ju, CEO of the on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the recent rise in the price of Bitcoin is not the result of a “short squeeze” against speculators. In reverse, is due to large volume buyers on derivatives platforms.

This strongly distinguishes Q4 from previous phases, particularly those that generated all-time highs from the beginning of 2021 onwards.

Thus, a classic “short squeeze scenario,” in which the bears are wiped out with a sharp spike in the price, has not yet materialized.

“The huge market buy orders of BTC on derivatives exchanges do not come from short liquidations,Ki wrote in a blog post published on Friday.

“This indicates: 1) No large short positions have been liquidated so far 2) whales have opened long positions since the correction.”