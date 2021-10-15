News

nearly bidless exchanges above $ 59,000

According to some analysts, Bitcoin (BTC) is now free to take off not only to all-time highs but even beyond.

By examining i data on the order book of October 15, the Whalemap monitoring resource revealed that Bitcoin has already broken through all major resistance levels.

Bitcoin is already practically in a vacuum

With it hitting $ 60,000 for the first time since April, the odds are favoring new all-time highs, and the time frame continues to tighten.

Now, a look at the conditions on the exchanges shows how easily BTC / USD should enter uncharted territory above $ 64,500.

Price discovery will start very soon,”Commented Whalemap sharing a chart depicting BTC’s bid levels broken down by price.

“Almost no offer at prices above $ 59,000.”

Bitcoin Supply Chart vs. BTC / USD
Bitcoin Supply Chart vs. BTC / USD. Source: Whalemap / Twitter

Short squeeze or rejection at $ 64,000?

The last remaining obstacle is a wall of selling at the current highs, a factor contrasted by the bullish data relating to the origins of the current phase in the bull run.

Related: $ 60,000 will be the bottom of the next bearish cycle, analyst TechDev says

According to Ki Young Ju, CEO of the on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, the recent rise in the price of Bitcoin is not the result of a “short squeeze” against speculators. In reverse, is due to large volume buyers on derivatives platforms.

This strongly distinguishes Q4 from previous phases, particularly those that generated all-time highs from the beginning of 2021 onwards.

Thus, a classic “short squeeze scenario,” in which the bears are wiped out with a sharp spike in the price, has not yet materialized.

The huge market buy orders of BTC on derivatives exchanges do not come from short liquidations,Ki wrote in a blog post published on Friday.

“This indicates: 1) No large short positions have been liquidated so far 2) whales have opened long positions since the correction.”

Short liquidation ratio chart on Bitcoin derivatives exchanges
Short liquidation ratio chart on Bitcoin derivatives exchanges. Source: CryptoQuant

