Neato D8 on offer on Amazon at half price

They have long since become invaluable home helpers that facilitate and speed up one of the least appreciated (and more often repeated) tasks in the house: cleaning the floor. The smart vacuum cleaners they are now present in millions of Italian homes, and many others are ready to take the plunge, “abandoning” electric brooms and “manual” vacuum cleaners and buying one.









If you find yourself in this situation and don’t know which robot vacuum to choose, today could be your lucky day. Among the top offers of Amazon today stands out the Neato Robotics D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner, among the best in the category and now available with a 50% discount on the list price. A promotion that makes this home robot more convenient than ever: it is in fact the lowest price never achieved from this device and we don’t know how much it will be possible to buy the Neato D8 at half price.

Neato Robotics D8, features and functionality

Everything revolves around the D. The letter in the name, in fact, recalls the particular device design: unlike other robot vacuum cleaners, the Neato D8 has a “D” shape. In this way, the designers of the American company assure, the robot is able to perfectly clean even in the corners of the house and along the walls Thus, thanks to the exclusive technology of laser mapping, the Neato D8 ensures a level of cleaning superior to the competition, in total autonomy and without the need for “assistance” from a real person.

Thanks to the mobile app, the Neato D8 can independently map the apartment, recognize obstacles and create virtual exclusion zones. Once the “exploration” operation is complete, simply set up cleaning routines and that’s it: the vacuum cleaner will activate itself and clean the floor of the house for you. You just have to remember to recharge the robot from time to time: the new battery ensures up to 100 minutes of autonomy. More than enough to clean the floor of the house without the need for recharging.

Moreover, thanks to the compatibility with Alexa, you can activate the vacuum cleaner with a simple voice command and receive updates on the cleaning status directly on your smartphone.

Neato Robotics D8 at half price on Amazon: discount and offer

As mentioned, the Neato Robotics D8 is among Amazon’s hottest offerings, with a 50% discount on the price list, which brings the price down to an all-time low. The robot vacuum cleaner can be purchased at 399.00 euros, with a saving of 400 euros on the recommended price. Furthermore, by choosing the option “Buy now and pay in installments at zero rate with Cofidis” at the time of check-out, you can buy your smart home device in 12 installments without interest or preliminary costs. 30 euros per month you can buy one of the best smart vacuum cleaners on the market.

Neato Robotics D8 Intelligent Robot Vacuum Cleaner