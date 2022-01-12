NebbiaGialla will be in attendance: here is the complete program

From Lucarelli to De Giovanni up to the streaming link with Franck Thilliez: the sixteenth edition of the festival will be staged from 4 to 6 February

SUZZARA. From February 4th to 6th the NebbiaGialla Suzzara Noir Festival is back in attendance, the event dedicated to genre literature, which has become a reference point for writers and for an ever-numerous public, participant and lover of reading.

Born from an idea of ​​the writer and journalist Paolo Roversi, with the precious contribution of the Municipality of Suzzara and Piazzalunga Cultura, NebbiaGialla reaches its 16th edition. To allow the festival to take place safely, on Friday 4 February from 9 pm the inauguration and the first meeting with Marcello Simoni will be hosted, as usual, at the Politeama cinema while the events of Saturday 5 and Sunday 6 February will take place at the Sala of the “Dante” Community. Rich program that will animate the two most noir days of the year, during which over twenty writers will alternate including: Maurizio De Giovanni, Carlo Lucarelli, Barbara Baraldi, Cristina Cassar Scalia, Sandrone Dazieri, Marcello Simoni, Rosa Teruzzi and many others . Furthermore, on Saturday 5th February at 4 pm, Franck Thilliez will be in connection to present his latest novel “There was twice” (ed. Fazi).

This is the program of the three days: Friday 4 the inauguration of the festival at the Politeama cinema at 9 pm; 9.15 pm Marcello Simoni talks with Eva Massari. Saturday 5 in the “Dante” Community Hall and live streaming at 10 am Francois Morlupi “Come delfini tra pescecani” (ed. Salani); Luca Ongaro “Another story” (SEM); Fabiano Massimi “The demons of Berlin” (Longanesi); Michele Navarra “In the snake’s den” (ed. Fazi), moderates the meeting Gianluca Ferraris. At 11 Andrea Cotti “The middle empire” (Rizzoli); Fausto Vitaliano “The sand burns” (Bompiani); Riccardo Meggiato “The science of crime. When science solves cases ”(Hoepli), Ferdinando Pastori moderates the meeting. At 12 Alice Basso “The cry of the rose” (Garzanti); Antonella Lattanzi “This impending day” (Harper Collins), moderates the meeting Eva Massari. At 4 pm in connection the French writer Franck Thilliez presents “There was twice” (Fazi), talks with the author Cristina Aicardi; at 4.45 pm Valerio Varesi “Reo confesso” (Mondadori); Enrico Pandiani “Away from home” (Rizzoli); Paolo Roversi “Black Money” (SEM); Sandrone Dazieri “Investigates detective” (Piemme), moderates the meeting Gianluca Ferraris. At 6 pm Massimo Carlotto “The Frenchman” (Mondadori) talks with the author Eva Massari. At 6.45 pm Cristina Cassar Scalia “The talent of the chaplain” (Einaudi), talks with the author Cristina Aicardi. At 9 pm Maurizio De Giovanni talks with Cristina Aicardi.

Sunday 6 in the “Dante” Community room and live streaming at 10 am Rosa Teruzzi “Ombre sul Naviglio” (Sonzogno); Barbara Baraldi “The season of spiders” (Giunti); Sarah Savioli “The key witness” (Feltrinelli), moderates the meeting Cristina Aicardi. At 11 Jacopo de Michelis “The station” (Giunti); Franco Forte “Mussolini’s uranium” (Mondadori), moderates the meeting Gianluca Ferraris; Carlo Lucarelli Léon (Einaudi), converses with the author Paolo Roversi.

All events are free and admission free while seats last. Access with super green pass and FFP2 masks. Mauro Pinotti