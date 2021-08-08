Nebesa, by Srđan Dragojević. Review from Locarno 74

Nebesa tells of a conversion. It starts from afar, it is 1993, the year of Sin, from the title of the first episode, and from a first exceptional event, the appearance of a halo on the head of a comrade, to describe the transition from a socialist state and without belief and arrive at a future era, the year of Golden calf, 2026, with the country in the hands of Christian religious groups. Structured in three parts, the intermediate portion is set in 2001, the period of Grace, for an interesting development method to follow, together with the change of habits and customs, the evolution of the destiny of the characters called to represent them.

My intention was to make a comedy, but without disrespect, says the director Srđan Dragojević, staying on the subject especially in the first part, with the misunderstandings linked to a figure suddenly invested with sanctity, to ward off the smell of sulfur, associated with the suspicion of a diabolical intervention. The scenarios are poor, but full of vitality and the aesthetic aspect is important to record the differences, with time more and more marked. The light-hearted tones, however, are soon dismantled by the appearance of corrupt personalities and addicted to vice, as if the rules of the new society reserve a special prize for the champions of bad manners. With the negative idea of ​​leadership, the parable of a modest and unambitious man, who arrived among the ruling groups to replace the old nomenclature, and transformed into his ferocious and ruthless nemesis, violent and abusive, transmits the bitter observation of a world voted down.

The posthuman idolatry of the leader, surrounded by unlimited trust and endowed with exceptional powers, a consideration of extraordinary relevance, remains on the sidelines. At the center of the gaze, in his stead, ends a discourse linked to art, to the presumed ability to nourish, a concept pushed to the limit of its literal meaning, in a definitive and clear critique of a universe now enslaved by appearances. And it leaves no one indifferent to the trumpets of popularity, to the urgency induced to appear, not even those who should make the freedom to decide independently their business card for creativity. The lines on the screen are cleaned, the environments are squared, yet instead of progress we are witnessing an impoverishment, looked at without nostalgia, almost with impotence, the same apathy that can be found in the contemporary homologation. The recourse to the miracle works as a triggering accident of every single act, all that remains is to color a structure already present in potential with a range of conflicting feelings. From what was once a family, at the starting point of history, every piece is subtracted, and to build a modern epic at times funny, at others decidedly less, when it starts to sow the healthy doubt of historical and political reflection and extends a look over a very broad horizon.

The evaluation of the film by Sentieri Selvaggi

The vote for the film is curated by Simone Emiliani ————————————————– ——————

# ArenediRoma2021 – All the cinema arenas of the capital

————————————————– —————— Loading... Advertisements The vote of the readers

0

(0 votes)

