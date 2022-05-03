Neckband headphones with 3D audio cost much less than you think

Share

These neckband headphones have a very futuristic design and are on sale.

The sound It is an important element of video games. That’s why you have to give it the attention it deserves by wearing good headphones. Still, many gamers find it annoying to have the headset in their ears for hours on end. In Amazon you have a good alternative for avoid that fatigue in the head and now it’s on sale. It’s about HORI’s neck headphones for only 73.47 euros, designed for PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC. Take advantage now 27 percent discount to buy it at this price.

This model is compatible with PS5 console, but in the same link you can choose the platform that interests you. This device is priced at 100 euros, but with the discount 27 percent stay in only 73.47 euros. This represents a difference of 26.52 euros that you can save. In addition to listening to the sound of the PC or console, you can also use it to communicate with other people in online multiplayer games or video calls.

These headphones are worn around the neck and prevent head fatigue

What is most striking about these headphones is the unique design that is worn around the neck, instead of having a headband and ear pads. have a shape ergonomic and light, since these headphones rest on the shoulders. In this way, pain and fatigue in the head can be avoided, as well as being a good option for virtual reality games.

These headphones guarantee a 3D virtual surround sound and has two equalization modes: a mode to boost bass and an FPS mode to pick up subtler sounds in the games. Finally, it should be noted that they have easy access controls, an integrated microphone with echo cancellation and has a 3.5mm wired connection that can be connect directly to controller.

If you are tired of traditional headphones by ear, here’s a good solution. This product it costs 73.47 euros right now on Amazon, which will allow you to save more than 26 euros. It’s an amazing deal for a pair of headphones with so futuristic design and manufactured expressly for the PlayStation, Xbox and PC consoles.

