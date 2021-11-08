Necrophile killer abuses 100 corpses, including a 9-year-old girl and a centenarian

London – The “killer of the morgue”, as it was dubbed by the British media 67-year-old David Fuller admitted to raping and killing two young women more than 30 years ago, Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate assaults in Tunbridge Wells, Kent (southern England), and to have sexually abused at least 100 corpses in the morgues of two hospitals in the same county where he worked as an electrician. It emerged that he used the card provided by the NHS, the British health service, for access to hospital buildings, and thus was able to abuse his victims, and also photographed and filmed his criminal activity, cataloging the files in a period between 2008 and 2020.

Faced with the gravity of these crimes, Health Minister Sajid Javid announced in the House of Commons the initiation of an independent investigation in order to examine how this was possible for Fuller act undisturbed over a period of 12 years and with the aim of “identifying any areas where prompt action is required” and avoiding other similar cases. “I want to apologize to the friends and relatives of all the victims for the crimes that have been perpetrated in the NHS facilities and for the pain and suffering they are experiencing,” said Javid.









