Nedved, an assist for Morata

TURIN – And now the derby, which for some will be a baptism. Before stracittadina della Mole for Dusan Vlahovic , eg. For him a welcome in the “milling” version (squeezed like an olive), by Massimiliano Allegri . And there is no hint, for now, that things can change in view of Juventus-Turin . Too important for the new bianconeri balance, the former viola will still be in the game (for the most part, at least) and willingly: adrenaline skyrocketing for the fresh pass of the shirt, the desire to demonstrate everything demonstrable. He wants to play and he wants to make his mark. This does not mean that there may be some forward variation in the trident. At least one between Dybala and Morata could rest, with Moise Kean And Federico Bernardeschi ready to take over. The recovery of the blue champion of Europe allows Allegri to also reflect on a tactical variation: option 4-2-3-1. Of course, however, it would be a shame to put your hand to this super offensive trident. Dry yesterday, for heaven’s sake, but still appreciable for certain dynamics and alchemy. Above all, appreciable for the devastating potential that three players of this caliber have all together.

Juve, the words of Nedved

Pavel Nedvedyesterday, on the sidelines of Atalanta-Juventus wanted to underline a specific aspect: «There is less talk of Morata, but he is the most important piece of the trio because he is the one who sacrifices himself: he knows very well to hold the ball, he knows very well attacking space and playing in front of the goal. If the coach has proposed them again, it is because he has appreciated everything they have done, it means that he is satisfied ». And again, the vice president about Dybala (and not only): “We have to face several renovations in our house. We will work in the next few weeks. They are all doing very well, they are professionals and you can see that they care and are giving us a lot of satisfaction ».

