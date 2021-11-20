Nedved: so Juve blew him to Lazio

From the Biancoceleste to the Bianconeri Pavel, from Moggi’s plan to the victory of the Golden Ball: for the Czech the return to the Olimpico against Lazio is never trivial

“I spent more time of my life here than in my country of origin”, Pavel Nedved said a few days ago at the presentation of the docu-film “All or nothing: Juventus”, which portrays him at a certain point while he tells himself immersed in the green of the Mandria park, that place that has been home to him for twenty years. And how to blame the former Golden Ball, who arrived in Italy in the summer of 1996 to wear the Lazio shirt, before moving to Juve in the summer of 2001: he spent half (plus one) of his years as a protagonist absolute in Italian football. His passage from Rome to Turin is also curious, with a half certainty to be recognized even after some time: he probably would never have left the capital, it all happened because of… the journalists.

CZECH FURY – Become a Lazio player in the summer of 1996 for nine billion of the old lire, Nedved wastes no time in showing his technical and also human qualities. And if what he did on the pitch in his years in the Biancoceleste is told through the successes achieved – a Scudetto, two Italian Cups, an Italian Super Cup, a Cup Winners’ Cup and a UEFA Super Cup – the moral integrity of the character is perceived by the solid relationships established. beyond the pitch and who are still firmly established, especially with many former teammates. The management of Juve put him in their sights in the summer of 2001, very similar to the one just passed in two aspects in particular: the sale of a great champion like Zidane and the return of Lippi after a couple of disappointing seasons.

THE ANECDOTE – Nedved in Rome is doing well and is the darling of the Lazio people. Juve understand that the negotiation will not be easy from the first contact, because the player himself refuses to open a dialogue for his transfer to Turin. The scene will repeat several times. At that point Moggi, relying on Pavel’s passion for golf, invites him to reach Turin anyway only to visit the fields of La Mandria. And it makes him fall into the trap. The Juventus manager architects the plan: he informs some reporters of the secret visit and in front of the group of reporters awaiting the arrival of the player to witness the match he shows up with resentment.

DONE DEAL – The day after the front pages of the newspapers will talk about nothing else: Nedved in Turin to deal with Juve. It costs him the break with the Lazio world, but in the shadow of the Mole it will become much more than a flag. He is the foreign footballer with the most appearances in the Lady, an icon of Juventus for twenty years. From the Golden Ball he decided to stay in Turin to play in Serie B in the 2006/2007 season and bring the lady back to the top flight. In 2010, once his career as a footballer ended, he joined the board of Juventus, of which he became vice president in 2015. And that Parco della Mandria is an indissoluble piece of his existence.

November 20, 2021 (change November 20, 2021 | 11:32)

