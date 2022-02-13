Nedved: “There is a new enthusiasm. Dybala? We have four or five renewals “

The Juventus manager spoke a few minutes before the start of the match that will see Juventus play against Atalanta

There Juventus is about to take the field in the postponement of the sixth day of the second round of the Italian Serie A championship against Atalanta. The vice president of the bianconeri Pavel Nedved speaks a few minutes into the challenge.

“There is excitement because we did a

very important market, and I must congratulate Maurizio Arrivabene and Federico Cherubini who were really very good. There is a new atmosphere in the team, there is more desire for sacrifice, that one

that we missed maybe in some games. We are very happy with how the boys are doing and we just have to continue “.

“Morata sacrifices himself, attacks the ball well, the space, this is because he plays in front of the goal. It is very important for the three. The coach reproposed them, it means that he appreciated the sacrifice during the match in which they played together. He is very satisfied, otherwise he would not have let them play together. “

“We have to face a lot of renewals, we know we have 4-5 players due in June, we will work in the next few weeks as Arrivabene said. They are doing well, they are professionals, you can see that they care and give us satisfaction “.

February 13, 2022 (change February 13, 2022 | 20:21)

