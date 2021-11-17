Nedved thinks about the future: “The time has come to rejuvenate the squad” | News

The Juventus vice president talked about the club’s strategies for returning to the top of Italian football

“We have won for many years and it was the time to rejuvenate the rose, with a fair mix of experienced players like Buffon, Chiellini and Bonucci with young people such as Chiesa and De Ligt. We have tried to realize the present and the future of the club, with the aim of being competitive in Italy and Europe. To keep winning. ”He said so Pavel Nedved, vice president of Juventus, at the press conference for the presentation of ‘All or Nothing – Juventus’, a docuseries that will be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video focused on season 2020/21 of the bianconeri.

“Juve was born to win, they plan the future with young people who are the engine to make us win in the future. We also think about the present, because it is important to build with young people”, added Nedved who then spoke about the TV series that concerns the Juventus club: “It is not easy to describe a complete football season, it is always full of emotions. It is wonderful to experience the relationship between the management and the players, the relationships with the coaching staff. These are emotions that lead to the final product. games. We have won many victories, but also many defeats. It was nice to face the problems of a season in which we won two trophies out of four, with a rookie coach like Pirlo and with Cristiano Ronaldo in the team. “