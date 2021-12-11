Nedved: “We have to improve in front of goal. Market? We need to focus on ours “

The Juventus vice president spoke a few minutes before the start of the match against Venice valid for the seventeenth day of the Serie A championship

There Juventus is about to take the field against the Venice in the match valid for the seventeenth day of the Serie A championship. A few minutes from the start, the vice president of Juventus PavelNedved he talked about the team and the match.

“Tonight’s game is to be won, we want to give continuity to performance and results but we know how many difficulties we will encounter tonight. In front of goal we have to be more precise, as a realization we are behind, we have attacking players who can score, they score between 10 and 15 goals a year but if they do we are in good shape, even if we have lost a player by 30 goals. If they do their numbers we would have the opportunity to hook the first “

“Beyond the particular and difficult January transfer market, we must think about improving our players, giving them confidence. I believe this group is strong, they have to perform better. It is not impossible for someone to arrive in January but we must focus on ours, on the many young people who can do well “.

