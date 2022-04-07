“Need a withdrawal …”. That’s why the patrimonial nightmare returns

The Def it is certainly a turning point for government action. The document on economics and finance that heralds the maneuver as never before this year is at the center of clashes and cross vetoes by the majority, opposition and trade unions. As for aid to families, subsidies for the increase in the cost of energy, but also the future social security, the executive led by Mario Draghi has opened a discussion table with the social partners. In fact, in these hours the face to face was held between the government and the CGIL. And the secretary, Maurizio Landinihas made a request that will certainly cause discussion.

This is an obsession of the left: the patrimonial. Indeed, to put it more “sweet”, a “solidarity levy”. Landini explained his idea as follows: “We have made specific requests on mortgages, rents, bills. We need to introduce an intervention on those with higher incomes and assets, a levy, a solidarity contribution. 5 billion is not enough, it is necessary. a budget gap because there is a social emergency “. But then he was even more precise: “The CGIL asks the Draghi government for” a solidarity levy “of 1% for assets above 1.2 million euros to help families and businesses affected by the consequences of the war in Ukraine”. According to the calculations of the red union, this forced levy could generate revenues of 6 billion. In short, those who have a million euro ISEE would end up in the crosshairs. Once again the emergency is used to bring the shadow of forced withdrawal back into the pockets of the Italians. Certainly Landini’s proposal will find little space on the executive’s agenda with all the center-right compact in preventing a snatch dictated by the union.

Another issue at the center of the Def then is social security. The executive should have presented a pension reform capable of overcoming Odds 102 which he replaced Quota 100. The new early exit system may disappear at the end of the year. And in the absence of corrective measures, only pure Fornero would remain on the table. A scenario that is very reminiscent of the recommendations that the Commission provided to Italy some time ago in view of the Recovery Fund. Among the “councils” was that of fully implementing the social security reform strongly desired, among tears, by the Monti government. Now the “full implementation” could be confirmed. But the executive still has a few months to avoid the worst for millions of workers who are preparing to leave the world of work well before the age of 67. Finally, on the patrimonial front, at the moment the danger seems to have been closed. Landini himself said: “Today we have not received any answers from the government”. It is hoped that there will not even be any in the future on the “robbery” dreamed of by the CGIL.