need for doctors until 2035

The job future of the new doctors will be different depending on the specialty they practice, as predicted by the new ‘Supply-Need Report for Medical Specialists 2021-2035’first published by Medical Writing and that is giving a lot to talk about among medical professionals.

The study, prepared by Patricia Barber and Beatriz González as professors at the Public University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (Uplgc) at the request of the Ministry of Healthpredisposes the Need for professionals that each medical specialty will have in the next 13 years according to the deficit or surplus of personnel that it presents at the moment, taking into account factors such as demographics. Its figures make up a picture of the health panorama that includes factors such as feminization of the National Health Systemthe retirement of the workforce or the exercise in private health.

The document identifies 5 MIR specialties of which are expected to increase their places in the coming years to cover the necessary quotas of professionals, while, on the contrary, another four will keep their demand stable or even reduce it due to having, at the moment, an excess of staff , according to the figures handled by the study.

What do the specialties think of the Health report?

With this “diagnosis” on the table, the Department of Carolina Dariaspromised to take action on the matter and redistribute the number of doctors to meet the demands of the sector and “adapt human resources to the needs of the population in the present and in the future in the medium and long term”. This Wednesday, a Human Resources Commission chaired by the minister herself in which Sanida and the autonomous communities analyzed the ‘road map’ marked by the report and proposed improvements and changes,

After taking care of your coverage for Medical Writingthe editors Carlos Villar, Isabel Rodríguez and Iván Fernández have wanted to anticipate and know what are the measures that Geriatrics, Anesthesiology and Family Medicine They see it as essential to address this lack of doctors in their teams and the main challenges that this goal presents.

With Juanma Fernández, head of the National section, they will also analyze the position of each of them on the data presented. And it is that, the future that the documentthe fifth published since 2007, has caused some rejection among areas such as Internal Medicine wave nephrology.