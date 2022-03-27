..Drafting.

Advanced technology is revolutionizing medicine at great speed. New advances are managing to develop and improve treatments so that patients enjoy a better quality of life. In this context, the Merck Health Foundation has organized a conference entitled Challenges in the Medicine of the Futurewhere the latest advances and trends in multi-omics integration, Big Data, Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence (AI) were shared.

Dr. Urda: «Artificial Intelligence helps to predict the evolution of the patient and identify patterns»

Thus, during the first table of the day, the experts have highlighted the need to digitize and introduce technology in the medicine of the future. In this sense, the Dr Antonio UrdaVP Hospital Operations in Savana, has noted that “AI helps us predict the evolution of the patient. In addition, thanks to it we can identify patterns that we, for now, are unable to see». This tool will make it possible to identify patterns in people based on their race or gender, since the sequence of a patient’s exome generates an enormous amount of data.

For his part, the Dr Guiseppe Ficoprofessor of biomedical engineering at the Polytechnic of Madrid, highlighted the main challenges of AI for its use in the medicine of the future. “Data evaluation methods need to be fast and agile. Technologies evolve exponentially and Deep Learning is changing the paradigm of companies”, has declared. Therefore, he added that “ruling these new technological paradigms is what we have to do is what we have to do and are doing.”

According to Fico, technologies evolve exponentially, so data evaluation methods must be fast and agile

«Taking into account the current demographic scenario, the scarcity of resources, that we are facing an increasingly digital society, an increasingly demanding user and that technologies have evolved significantly in recent years, a transformation of the model is necessary of current health care towards one that is sustainable under the circumstances. And this will only be possible with the use of digital technologies”, has finalized Juan Carlos Sanchez Rosado.

In addition, Sánchez Rosado has presented its IBM Data Fabric platform. A robust platform that works in a hybrid way. Its objective is to integrate platforms to offer all the necessary services for the healthcare professional in a single space. “We have to take into account two fundamental axesperformance mindsets: professional training and interoperability”. According to the specialist, artificial intelligence improves communication, generates ecosystems, empowers the patient and makes them responsible for their self-care.

Finally, Sánchez has pointed out: “We are making decisions at all times with each patient. For this reason, we need to have robust platforms that group the data. The technology exists and is being applied to our industries.”

Complementary news