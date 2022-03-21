Negan has a new group in The Walking Dead 11×13

MADRID, 21 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

fans of The Walking Dead they met Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as the bloodthirsty and cruel leader of the Saviors. Seasons later, and after several more or less debatable turns, the former villain became part, with certain reservations, of the group of Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and company. Now with his own spin-off already confirmed following the end of the series, Negan has joined a new community that has been featured in episode 11×13.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

At 11×09 Negan witnesses Maggie take revenge by executing Carver (Alex Meraz) and the Reapers. Before leaving the group, Negan gives Maggie the opportunity to get revenge for the murder of Glenn (Steven Yeun), but she spares his life. Months later, Negan makes a surprise return with Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), already enemies of the Commonwealth.

When Jesse (Connor Hammond) arrives at the gates of the Hilltop with a gunshot wound and a blood-stained map., takes Maggie, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) to the Riverbend apartment complex on the Virginia border. Aaron and Gabriel thought they were contacting a religious group to bring new inhabitants to the Commonwealth, but a flashback reveals that Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) sent former CIA agent Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner) to kill the leader of Riverbend (Michael Biehn). and recover a stolen shipment of weapons.

During the Commonwealth’s attack on the compound, Jesse encounters two Riverbend members.: Negan and Annie (Medina Senghore). Negan gives Jesse the map to the Hilltop with orders to tell Maggie that Aaron and Gabriel are in danger and then returns to Riverbend to save Gabriel from Commonwealth soldiers. Carlson has ordered the soldiers to kill anyone who doesn’t turn in the stolen weapons, weapons that Annie says Riverbend doesn’t have.

Negan, who has been in Riverbend for months, confirms the words of his partner. As Gabriel hides in a room with Negan and the people of Riverbend, the The episode ends with a cliffhanger as Aaron and Maggie’s group infiltrates the building besieged by Carlson’s soldiers.

“When we meet Negan we find out a lot about him. It is part of a new community. He’s trying to start from scratch,” showrunner Angela Kang said on The Walking Dead: Episode Insider. “I don’t know how much he’s completely changed, but I think he’s trying to figure out who he wants to be in the future. I think he understands, and hasn’t forgotten, the fact that he has hurt a lot of people.”

“He is a social creature. He doesn’t know how to get by on his own. We felt that it was very like him that try to be on his own and immediately find a group and join“Kang said.