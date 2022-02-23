Negan will have the end of the comics

season 11 of The Walking Deadpart 2, begins to pave the way for Negan to have the same ending as in the comics

season 11 of The Walking Dead has all but confirmed that Negan will get his comic book counterpart’s ending, albeit without Carl Grimes, for obvious reasons. Like The Walking Dead As a whole, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s live-action Negan has largely gone the way of his comic book counterpart, despite a few differences. And while this version feels particularly detached from the comics it’s based on, it seems some old habits have crept back into his personality.

In the comics of The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman, Negan spends years locked up in Alexandria prison, but redeems himself by killing Alpha, saving Rick Grimes from a horde, and generally resisting the urge to beat people up. As thanks, Rick allows Negan to walk free. No longer behind bars (but still not welcome in Alexandria), Negan settles into an abandoned house and lives out the rest of his days alone, aside from Carl Grimes occasionally dropping in with supplies. The pair never really speak, but Carl continues to show Negan the kindness that the rest of his community is unwilling to give. After Negan’s resettlement, Maggie leads an execution squad to her new location, but she walks away from her seeing how pathetic and lonely the former leader of the Saviors has become.

On “No Other Way” from season 11 The Walking Dead, Maggie’s violent actions against the Reapers convince Negan that sooner or later, she will come to get her revenge on him. Unwilling to wait, Negan declares that she is going “in their own way” and separates from the group. After leaving the main group, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan in season 11, Lydia is the only one interested in seeing how he’s doing, pointing Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character towards the same end as the comics incarnation of her. If he’s alone, Negan could find himself back in an isolated and lonely house. And while Carl dropped off supplies at the end of the comic from The Walking DeadLydia now seems destined to take on that role. Just like Carl Grimes, she’s the only one who really cares about her.

That doesn’t mean Negan’s story is already over in season 11 of The Walking Dead: The series may adapt Maggie’s aborted assassination mission. If Negan is right about Maggie’s single-minded determination to kill him, she won’t stop just because Negan is no longer in Alexandria. Much like the comics, Lauren Cohan’s Maggie could seek out Negan’s new haven, then experience a last-minute change of heart once the perfect opportunity to avenge Glenn finally presents itself.

season 11 of The Walking Dead could even be setting up a future Negan spin-off series. Aside from the main comics, “Negan Lives!” revealed what happened to the character after Alexandria. Exiled, Negan meets a young woman named Lucy, whose companions foolishly try to kill him. Negan dispatches them (obviously), and Lucy accompanies him on a mission to retrieve Lucille’s physical remains (not just the baseball bat) and give his wife a proper burial. In the television series The Walking DeadNegan burned down the building that contained Lucille’s zombie, so her charred bones are still out there. “Negan Lives” could be adapted in the final episodes of season 11 of The Walking Dead or in a full-fledged Negan spin-off.

Lydia is the best choice to replace Carl Grimes as Negan’s only supporter in The Walking Dead. Like the leader Salvador, he joined Alexandria from an enemy community and faced suspicious looks from the other survivors. Since she didn’t murder anyone with a baseball bat while grinning from ear to ear, Lydia hasn’t faced the same skeptical side as Negan, but at least she can empathize with his plight. Lydia is also Carl’s girlfriend (for a time) in the comics. The Walking Dead, so it feels fitting that she takes his place at the end of the series. Having said that, the change serves as further proof that killing off Carl Grimes in Season 8 was a huge mistake, with The Walking Dead still regularly forced to connect his stories with other characters.