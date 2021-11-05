negative financial results, but Final Fantasy 14 does not disappoint – Nerd4.life

Tech

negative financial results, but Final Fantasy 14 does not disappoint

Today Square Enix announced his financial results for the first six months of the fiscal year, from April to September 2021. The Japanese company reports a drop of 2.2% in sales and 7.9% in operating profit.

Square Enix’s overall results mirror those of the Digital Entertainment segment. The sales was 129,451 million yen, down 9.1 ％ year over year, while operating profit was 29,499 million yen, down 12.8 year over year.

Speaking of the “HD games” category, which includes products such as Outriders, NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 …, NEO: The World Ends with You and Life is Strange: True Colors, Square Enix reports that they have failed to achieve the same level of sales as in the same period last year. year, which included the launch of Final Fantasy VII Remake and Marvel’s Avengers. The latter are more interesting stocks than this year, so it’s no surprise that the company has seen a drop in earnings.

Also smartphone games and PC browsers declined in sales, in part due to “lackluster performance of existing titles”: these are the words of Square Enix.

However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel, the real champion is Final Fantasy 14, which caused an improvement in the sales of the “MMO games” category compared to the previous year thanks to the “strong growth in the number of monthly paying subscribers”.

Some characters from Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn

We also remember that these results are only “preparatory” to the arrival of Endwalker, which will cause a sharp increase in Square Enix’s earnings. The company also said Marvel’s Avengers is “underwhelming”.

