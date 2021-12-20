Negative performance for the squares of the old continent

(Teleborsa) –, which trades in sharp decline, in agreement with the other continental lists, which suffer substantial losses.

Substantially stable theEuro / US dollar, which continues the session on the eve of levels and stops at 1.126. L’Gold maintains its position substantially stable at $ 1,797.9 per ounce. Oil (Light Sweet Crude Oil) collapsed by 3.80%, falling as low as $ 68.17 per barrel.

Consolidate the levels of the eve it spread, settling at +129 basis points, with the yield of the ten-year BTP standing at 0.90%.

Among the European lists thud of Frankfurt, showing a 2.25% drop, letter up London, which records a major decline of 1.70%, and sinks Paris, with a decrease of 1.87%.

Rain in sales on the Milanese price list, which trades with a heavy decline of 2.15%; on the same line, a day to forget for the FTSE Italia All-Share, which falls back to 28,495 points, retracing by 2.15%.

In sharp decline the FTSE Italia Mid Cap (-1.8%); with similar direction, heavy the FTSE Italia Star (-1.68%).

Pink sweater among the stocks of the FTSE MIB to show good earnings, DiaSorin gets a + 1.54%.

The worst performances, however, are recorded on Mediobanca, which gets -3.56%.

Collapses Banco BPM, with a decrease of 3.54%.

Under pressure Saipem, with a sharp decline of 3.26%.

Sales hands on Leonardo, which suffers a decrease of 3.22%.

Decomposed discount for all Italian mid-cap stocks.

The worst performances are recorded on Juventus, which gets -5.42%.

Bad performance for Autogrill, which recorded a decline of 4.72%.

Black session for Anima Holding, which leaves a loss of 3.98% on the table.

In free fall Tod’s, which sinks by 3.78%.

Among macroeconomic appointments which will have the greatest influence on market trends:

Monday 20/12/2021

4:00 pm USE: Leading indicator, monthly (expected 0.8%; previous 0.9%)

Tuesday 21/12/2021

10:00 Italy: Industry turnover, monthly (previous 0.1%)

11:00 am Italy: Production prices, monthly (previous 7.1%)

11:00 am Italy: Production prices, annual (previous 20.4%)

14:30 USE: Current items, quarterly ($ -204.8 billion expected; previously $ -190.3 billion)

4:00 pm European Union: Consumer confidence (expected -8 points; prev. -6.8 points)

Wednesday 22/12/2021

08:00 United Kingdom: GDP, quarterly (expected 1.3%; previous 5.5%).

