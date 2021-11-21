negative reviews on the rise on Steam – Nerd4.life

Tech

New World: negative reviews on the rise on Steam

The last Announcements from New World have not been appreciated by users, who have considerably increased the bad reviews on Steam: The game went from a “mostly positive” to “average” rating within a month.

In the New World review we talked about a constantly changing experience, which will be enriched over time as part of a process that will also lead to rebalancing based on the feedback collected.

Well, this kind of operation didn’t go down well with several players, who complained about the last ones updates pointing the finger at the developers, guilty of having ruined the balance achieved previously.

In addition to this aspect, the negative evaluations also emphasize the presence of numerous bug And glitch that in some cases it is difficult to ignore and substantially influence the enjoyment of the experience, but have not yet been resolved.

As highlighted a few days ago, New World players are almost half of the time at launch and the numbers are likely to continue to drop if there is no marked change of pace.

