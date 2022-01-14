Sports

“Negative Zielinski at Covid! Osimhen, Ospina and Mario Rui… ”- SOS Fanta

January 14, 2022 at 15:25

Another return home Naples for Luciano Spalletti. Only one positive player remains at Covid-19, it is Kalidou Koulibaly who is in the Africa Cup of Nations. All the others are now negative, the last to return is Piotr Zielinski. This was announced by the club on Twitter: “Zielinski negative for Covid-19. The player carried out a second control swab, after yesterday’s one, both of them gave a negative result! ”, It reads. Now the Pole can target Monday’s match against Bologna, he should be available.

These are the news from the field, always from Naples with a press release: “Osimhen he carried out the entire session in a group. Mario Rui following the post-Covid-19 visits he carried out the training in a group. Insigne performed therapies. Ospina tomorrow he will undergo checks “. Forfait in Bologna almost discounted for the Colombian goalkeeper, it will be up to Meret from the start. Osimhen, as Spalletti said, will be called up, while Mario Rui will be there regularly and hopes for a jersey.

