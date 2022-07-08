Neglected by men, the suit and tie is a must in women’s dressing rooms

Is it a need stand out from the male sex ? Or on the contrary a way of shatter gender stereotypes ? Or even a simple way of turning (definitively) the page of the pandemic ? Whatever the reason, women seem to have made the suit and tie their new fashion staple and in view of the fall-winter fashion shows, the trend is set to last.

Louis Vuitton is one of the houses that have restored the coat of arms of the suit and tie for women, betting on a retro-inspired look with a mix of materials, colors and patterns. The French luxury brand did not hesitate to slip here and there a tie under a sleeveless dress, with or without a shirt, drawing the contours of a new, elegant and powerful femininity but also a nonchalant.

If the suit comes in both strict and relaxed versions, the tie appears to be the accessory to adopt from the start of the school year.

Between the schoolgirl uniform and the traditional two-piece, the tie has made a name for itself in the latest collections of Dior, Gucci, Ralph Lauren or Roch. As for the house miu miuif she did not present the said accessory, she replaced it with a long scarf tied around the neck falling over a transparent top, shirt or tank top.