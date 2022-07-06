Neglected by men, the suit and tie is a must in women’s dressing rooms

(ETX Daily Up) – Are men definitely done with the traditional suit and tie? The worst of the pandemic has passed, these gentlemen do not seem to want to reconnect with the strict and skimpy cuts of the suit, preferring to adopt loose and lighter shapes, unlike women who have made it their best ally to face the start of the school year in style. and elegance.

Take the suit and tie out the door, he will manage to come back through the window. This icon of men’s wardrobes, which has become a symbol of feminine elegance and power through the strokes of many designers – Yves Saint Laurent in the lead – bends but never breaks. And it’s not a global pandemic that can change the situation. While we thought it was in the hot seat, abandoned in favor of a much more relaxed men’s wardrobe, it is now rampant in women’s dressing rooms. Red carpets, parades, streetstyles, shootings… The suit and tie is simply everywhere!

A powerful femininity

The after party for the last Oscars ceremony was marked by an anthology of dresses, each more glamorous and sexy than the next. American actress and singer Zendaya stood out there, walking the red carpet in an elegant black suit and tie, highlighted by a fuschia shirt, from the Sportmax brand’s fall-winter 2022 collection. An outfit that did not go unnoticed, accentuating her natural allure and charisma, and bringing that ‘powerful’ touch that (also) makes all the difference.

Is it a need to stand out from the male sex? Or on the contrary a way to shatter gender stereotypes? Or even a simple way to (definitely) turn the page on the pandemic? Whatever the reason, women seem to have made the suit and tie their new fashion staple, and, in view of the fall-winter 2022-2023 fashion shows, the trend is set to last.

Louis Vuitton is one of the houses that have restored the image of the suit and tie for women, betting on a retro-inspired look, with a mix of materials, colors and patterns. The French luxury brand did not hesitate to slip here and there a tie under a sleeveless dress, embellished or not with a shirt, drawing the contours of a new femininity – or masculinity, it is according to – elegant and powerful, but also a bit nonchalant. And if the suit seems to be declined in both strict and relaxed versions, the tie does indeed appear as the accessory to adopt from the start of the school year.

Between the schoolgirl uniform and the traditional two-piece, the tie has carved out a special place in the latest collections from Dior, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, and even Rokh. As for the Miu Miu house, if it did not present the said accessory, it replaced it with a long scarf tied around the neck falling on a top, a shirt, or a tank top all in transparency.

For her part, Zendaya is not the only personality to have adopted this essential of the male dressing room, other celebrities have followed suit. Last spring, it was in a tartan print suit and tie that world-renowned top Gigi Hadid graced the cover of CR Fashion Book, Carine Roitfeld’s style magazine. Despite the arrival of summer and the rise in temperatures, the suit and tie is gaining more and more followers, including actress Chloë Grace Moretz who distinguished herself during the presentation of the cruise 2023 collection of Louis Vuitton in San Diego, California. So many signals that tend to prove that the suit and tie will indeed be the star of the season.