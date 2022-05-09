negotiating? Kylian Mbappé is in Madrid

Surprise. The French Kylian Mbappe took advantage of the staff’s day off Paris Saint Germain to eat in Madrid, Spain, thus increasing the rumors that place him in the real Madrid the next season.

The team chaired by Florentino Pérez already insisted on his signing last summer, offering up to 180 million euros that were rejected by the PSG.

Now, being released on June 30, Mbappé seems to be close to joining the white team.

And in the middle of these rumors, French crack appeared with his partner Achraf Hakimen the restaurant ‘Leña Madrid. Las embers x Dani García’, located in the Paseo de la Castellanaas advanced Cope to the arrival of the footballer .

It was a meal that lasted about two hours and in which he was accompanied by Achraf, good friend and former player and youth squad of Real Madrid, and from which he left in a hurry in a car of the German brand Audi, black in color and with tinted rear windows.