Negotiation for the increase of Medicine Degree places

The Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats.

The Ministry of Universities has conveyed the need for an increase of up to 15 percent of places in the Medical Degrees taught in Spanish universities. The body of Joan Subirats, supported by the use of university autonomy, can propose this increase without the need to introduce changes in the training plans of the degree, but, nevertheless, it does need the regional support to be able to materialize it.

As you have been able to find out Medical Writing Through sources from the Ministry of Universities, the proposal must be accompanied by an “adequate planning of both human and material resources in coordination with the autonomous community where the university is located.

In fact, in search of this necessary support from the autonomies, Universities reported that the first step in the roadmap is for each autonomous community to study whether these places should be increased for the training of new doctors, without the need to transform study plans or accreditations.

As reported to this newspaper, he did so at this Monday’s meeting of the Workgroup created by the department to address this issue, in which representatives of the National Conference of Deans of the Faculties of Medicine, the State Council of Medicine Students (CEEM), ministries with competences in Health and Universities, CRUE and the Ministry of Health, and the one that revealed this need for an increase in places in Medicine Degrees.

However, although the initiative has the support of the Ministry of Health, which is favorable to the increase, does not have the approval of deans and students, who fear that the quality of training will be jeopardized. “Before taking this step, all the problems surrounding the Medicine Degree must be solved, such as the unique access listthe lack of teachers wave quality of practices“, sources present at the meeting explained to this newspaper.



Increase in places without training changes

On the other hand, as long as the increase requested by the university does not exceed 10 percent of the places consigned in the study plan of each Bachelor’s degree in Medicine, according to the Agreement of the General Conference on University Policy, it is not necessary to request the modification of the study plan.

Nevertheless, “exceptionally”University sources point out, this percentage can be increased to 15 percent of places, as the Secretary General of Universities put on the table, Jose Manuel Pingarronwithout the need to request said modification.

50 million to get 1,000 more medicine places

For his part, the Government has collected the request from Universities, with the forecast of a game of €50 million to the universities in State’s general budgets so that they can create 1,000 more places for first-year medical students.

“We can continue to increase the number of Medicine students and decreasing the ‘clause number’ that for many young people prevents them from accessing their vocation”, explained the Minister of Finance, Maria Jesus Monteroat the PGE presentation press conference.