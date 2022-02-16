“Negotiation with Pfizer via sms” – Libero Quotidiano





There is a scandal behind the vaccine. She reveals it Out of the corewhich in the episode of Tuesday 15 February, broadcasts some statements that risk undermining the credibility of Ursula von der Leyen. In connection with Mario Giordanothe MEP Sophie In’t Veld which criticizes Europe “convinced that it can rise above the law”. An article from the New York Times which reveals how von der Leyen led the negotiations on Pfizer vaccines with messages and phone calls.

“Ursula-Pfizer, negotiation via sms”: watch the video of Fuori dal coro

And to think that the vaccine issue is by no means a trivial matter, given that – as explained by the Rete 4 program – the President of the Commission dealt with a whopping 1.9 billion doses. “I believe – it thunders Vittorio Agnolottoof the pandemic non-profit campaign – that there would be enough to send the president and the whole commission home. ” Mark Botengawho comments: “The explanation of the European Commission is clearly in bad faith”.

The first to point the finger at von der Leyen, the European mediator Emily ÒReilly. The latter labeled what happened as “a case of maladministration”. And again: “The restricted way in which this request for public access has been handled – he explained – means that no attempt has been made to identify whether text messages existed. This does not meet the reasonable expectations of transparency and administrative standards in the Commission. “. As she pointed out, not all text messages must be recorded, “but they are still covered by the EU transparency law and therefore the relevant ones should be recorded”.