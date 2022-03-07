Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine end with little progress

The third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine ended today with little progress in improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors to evacuate the civilian population, said advisor to the Office of the Ukrainian President, Mykhailo Podolyak.

There are small advances in “improving the logistics of humanitarian corridors,” the advisor said on his Telegram account, adding that “intense consultations” on a ceasefire and security guarantees continued.

The new meeting between the two parties took place in Belovezhskaya Pushcha, in the Belarusian region of Brest, near the Polish border, as in the second meeting on the 3rd.

It also came after the planned evacuations failed this Monday for the third time in a row due to the violation of the humanitarian ceasefire announced by Russia, for whose breach both parties blamed each other again.

The chief Russian negotiator, Vladimir Medinski, affirmed in turn that Moscow expects the humanitarian corridors to start operating this Tuesday.

“We said it clearly. We hope that tomorrow these corridors will finally start working. The Ukrainian side has given us guarantees of this, ”he said, according to the Interfax agency.

Russia announced this morning a temporary ceasefire starting at 10:00 local time (07:00 GMT) to open humanitarian corridors in Kiev, Mariupol, Kharkov and Sumy with six routes, of which four would end in Russian cities such as Rostov-on-Don (route to the south) and Belgorod (to the east).

The evacuation plan for Kiev also includes passing through the territory of Belarus (Gomel and Gden) with subsequent air transport to Russia.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, Iryna Vereshchuk, said on Monday that these routes are “absurd, cynical and unacceptable.”

The head of Russia’s National Center for Defense Control, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev, in turn stated that the Russian side observed the evacuation routes with drones and accused Ukraine of “not having carried out a single step”. practical for the preparation of humanitarian convoys”, according to the Interfax agency.

“No one reached the open humanitarian corridors,” he said, again accusing the Ukrainian “nationalists” of having prevented the evacuation.

“It has been established that the nationalists, under the threat of physical violence, simply do not let civilians and foreign citizens out of these localities, he said.

Medinski further noted that talks with the Ukrainian delegation on an agreement to end what Russia dominates “special military operation” in the neighboring country will continue, although Moscow’s expectations have not materialized.

”Our expectations from the talks did not materialize, but we hope that next time we will be able to make more significant progress. The talks will continue,” he said, according to the Russian agency TASS.

This story was originally published on March 7, 2022 1:52 p.m.