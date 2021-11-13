negotiations on issues and finance – Corriere.it

from Sara Gandolfi

Time out: here are the steps forward and the slips backwards compared to the first draft

FROM OUR MAIL

GLASGOW – The climate summit should have closed yesterday. Conditional obligation, because the negotiations behind closed doors were still ongoing during the night. A phone call between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, partner of the COP26 presidency, sought the turning point on the key issue: money. They are working together to drive progress in the negotiations, a Downing Street spokesperson said. Leaders agreed that progress on finance, particularly the $ 100 billion target, and more ambitious emissions reduction commitments are needed. In what London has called the critical last hours of the negotiations, there were still several issues that the second draft of the Final Declaration, released in the morning, had not resolved. From the CO2 market to climate finance. To get a deal, all 197 signatories must say yes. End-of-diplomacy challenge, which implies inevitable compromises.

The roadmap of the Paris Agreement is being written and some technical but fundamental progress has been made in Glasgow. For example on Transparency: how to count and monitor national progress. There are now reporting formats and standards that governments will have to submit from 2024 (it takes so long for officials to learn how to use the software).

1.5 the key number, i.e. the maximum temperature rise that scientists grant to the Earth to not go haywire. How do you do it, given that we are already at 1.1C? According to the IPCC, reducing CO2 emissions by 45% by 2030, and this sentence is (at least until yesterday evening) in the COP26 Declaration. Although the national plans, in addition to the various “commitments” made by the leaders in recent days – from stopping deforestation to cutting methane emissions – would take us, according to estimates, between 1.8 and 2.4. In Glasgow, however, it was decided that the plans should be revised upwards by 2022 (divisive point).

As for the Net Zero, the zero-emissions economy, in 2015 hardly anyone had a plan. Now 84% of the world has it, albeit with different dates. And from 2022 everyone will have to present one. And we come to the fossil chapter. Calls to stop subsidizing fossil fuels were already present in the 1997 Kyoto Protocol. Not for the Paris Agreement. The stop to coal and subsidies for all fossil fuels in the Final Declaration a success – the UN secretary and the EU vice-president Timmermans made a shield – even if watered down by the ostracism of Saudi Arabia and Australia. Young people and vulnerable countries wanted a date: 2030. Impossible.

the abyss that separates rich and poor. Missing the target of $ 100 billion a year from 2020, the draft Declaration urges developed countries to double funding for adaptation from the current level by 2025. But the other half of the world is asking for more. : that the historical culprits of global pollution increase the numbers much more and that the funding is in cash and outright, not loans that create additional debt, as well as adequate commitments to help them deal with the severe damage caused by climate impacts. Without a clear commitment from the US and the EU on this front, China could block any move to induce it to cut emissions faster.