Negrar turns 100, the book ‘Healing the sick celebrates it – Medicine

The Irccs Sacro Cuore Don Calabria in Negrar is 100 years old, a structure that ranks among the top nationally for its high quality and care standards with 2,153 employees, of which 333 doctors, 953 beds, 22,318 surgeries performed in 2021 alone , in addition to 30,661 hospitalizations, 1,548,894 outpatient services, 44,949 accesses to the emergency room. To celebrate its centenary, a book published by Trifolio and edited by Stefano Lorenzetto, which will be presented today at the Gran Guardia in Verona.

Entitled “Heal the sick”, the volume opens with a ‘special good wishes’ from Pope Francis and an intervention by Prime Minister Mario Draghi who states: “The history of the Sacro Cuore Don Calabria Hospital testifies to the progress of health care in Italy, the gradual professionalization, the improvement of care, the vocation for innovation. It highlights the role played by religious institutes involved in hospital care and tells of the fundamental contribution that healthcare has given to Italy during the crisis, from World War II to the Covid-19 epidemic “. “To improve prevention and the quality of care – he continues – it is essential to invest in biomedical research, including in hospitals. To encourage collaboration between the world of research and that of businesses” we are also reforming the structure of hospitalization and treatment institutes. of a scientific nature, such as the Don Calabria Hospital. We want to create an integrated network among the Irccs and facilitate the exchange of specialist skills – continues the premier – so that Italians and Italians from every region can benefit from the best treatments available “.

The volume, full of images, collects 28 testimonies from those who work in the IRCCS but also from entrepreneurs, writers and patients and traces the history of the Veronese saint and the hospital born from the Rest Home that, Don Angelo Semperboni, parish priest of Negrar, founded in 1922.

“Excellence of the regional health system – says Governor of Veneto Luca Zaia – over the years, the small structure, which was the Casa del Sacro Cuore, has become the health care we know today, recognized as a hospital unit by the Veneto Region in 2013 , at the forefront of technologies, research laboratories and performance “. (HANDLE).