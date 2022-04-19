Neighbors and organizers of the viacrucis where the character of Jesus falls from the cross talk about what will happen to that tradition – Prensa Libre

Villagers are unable to lift the cross during the performance and it falls. (Photo: capture/InfoGT_Noticias/Twitter).





Residents of the El Jardín neighborhood, in Coatepeque, Quetzaltenango, still cannot believe what happened with the character of Jesus who fell from the cross and that he was about to die electrocuted last Good Friday.

The residents of that place assure that this activity It is one of the most anticipated during Holy Week, Well, it has been celebrated for more than 38 years, time in which no incident had been reported, so now they have the question of whether it will continue to take place or not.

Luis Cabrera, a neighbor, pointed out that traditions are lived in different ways, but in the case of the personification of Jesus, he urges an analysis to determine what good things for the Catholic community, So many risks were taken.

Separately, Leticia Velázquez Figueroa, another neighbor, commented that this activity is highly anticipated by the residents and She was surprised by what happened I don’t remember having experienced something similar.

He also said that the activity has been carried out for many years and which is witnessed by locals and strangers.

The same thinks Argelia Barrios, another resident of the El Jardín neighborhood, who; In addition, she remembers that due to the pandemic there was no celebration for two years and now that it was possible happened the incident with the character of Jesus.

“Every year people come from all neighborhoods and it is a tradition that attracts many people,” he said.

For his part, Juan José Morales Sánchez, a member of the event’s organizing group, recalls that more than 38 years ago they began with the tradition, but that many of the characters who have participated throughout that time have already passed away.

“In the beginning it was done with love, with devotion and since this activity began there are many characters that are no longer, Now only the one who personifies Jesus – who fell from the cross – remains “, he referred.

“The truth is that, if we were a little scared because it had never happened to us, but there are always mishaps in life and we think they are life circumstances. We feel fearful and hurt because we did not expect it and surely there are people that they do not have to agree and we will talk with the board if we continue or just until here, ”he added regarding the future of the tradition.

