‘Neighbors’ remembers Octavio Ocaña in a season full of tears

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 27.03.2022 23:33:34





Season 12 of the series “Neighbors” began this Sunday with a moving episode to tearsin which Benito Rivers, a character played by actor Octavio Ocanadeceased on October 29, 2021.

Given the untimely death, there were no unpublished scenes recorded by Ocaña, although the way in which the plot was carried out was satisfactory for an audience that He ended up thanking the work presented on social networks and in which the memory of a person was honored with an incomparable angel.

Initially, in the story it was mentioned that Benito had stayed in a series “that will bring him closer to the stars”this as part of a plot in which he had supposedly done a casting and had kept the role, even though he never wanted to be an actorsomething that happened in real life.

One by one, the actors Ana Bertha Espin, Macaria, Karla Gomez, Caesar Bono, Edward Spain, Edgar Vivar, Mayrin Villanueva, Paul Valentine, Manuel “Flaco” Ibanezand the rest of the members dedicated some words in which they remembered Ocaña’s way of being, although transferred to the character of Benito so as not to break with the plot.

Many of them they burst into tears just speaking and only a few were able to remain equanimous, something to highlight since Ocaña was very loved by all the members of “Vecinos” and thanks to his unparalleled charisma.

Televisa’s production will continue with the promise of never forgetting an actor who grew up in its forums, along with people who today showed how much they miss him.​

​