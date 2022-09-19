Neighbors rescue a family trapped on the second level of a residence in Cayey

the mayor of cayeyRolando Ortiz Velázquez, confirmed that a family trapped on the second level of their residence in the Villas de San José communitywhich is right in the middle of a flood caused by the overflow of the La Playa River due to the impact of the hurricane fiona over Puerto Rico, was rescued by neighbors.

“Faced with desperation, some neighbors took a risk and managed to rescue them,” Ortiz told The new day. The mayor indicated that he had received a response from state authorities and that rescuers from the Bureau for Emergency Management and Disaster Administration (NMEAD) were on their way to the scene of the emergency.

The family’s neighbors, however, managed to carry out the rescue with a boat and a rope. This medium confirmed that the rescued were two adults -a woman and a man- and their 14-year-old daughter.

“We already have the first floor of that house covered with water, the second floor is about to be covered, we are in communication and coordination with the emergency agencies of the Puerto Rico government. Until now we have not made much progress, they have informed me that some specialized brigades are coming”, Ortiz had expressed earlier to this medium.

The National GuardFor his part, he had said that could not carry out that rescue mission, because a helicopter would be needed, which they did not have. The NMEAD, on the other hand, had indicated to this medium that rescuers were on their way to the scene.

“The amount of water that has fallen in Cayey has been dramatic, I had never seen a situation like this,” said the mayor. Fiona became a Category 1 hurricane this morning with maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour.

Ortiz also reported that they have had to evacuate families in other areas, due to flooding, such as the Estancias de Monte Río urbanization and the Los Cedros de Cayey community. There, the mayor said, “we have had to evacuate several families from an entire street.”

In addition, he indicated that he was with the municipal Emergency Management personnel carrying out procedures to recognize floods and emergencies in other parts of Cayey.

“There are still sectors that, due to the difficulties and the amount of water on the bridges, we have not been able to reach. We have simply maintained communication with the neighbors. This has been something extraordinary, what we are experiencing had not been experienced before,” Ortiz stressed.

As for rescue missions, the Puerto Rico National Guard reported that as of 5:00 in the afternoon, it was responding to ten people evacuation missions due to flooding in several municipalities and communities.

In the Mansiones de Monte Río urbanization in Cayey, National Guard personnel supported the evacuation of some 200 people. In the Playa neighborhood in Ponce, on the other hand, an evacuation mission of 50 people was being carried out.

Similarly, in the area of ​​El Coco in Salinas, the National Guard was evacuating some 15 people, as well as another 20 in Guánica, 30 in the Mosquito neighborhood in Guayama and 200 in Toa Baja, due to flooding.

In addition, the National Guard personnel attended an evacuation of some 200 people in Loíza, as well as evacuations in an aegis in Caguas that was not identified, and in the Manzanillo neighborhood of Juana Díaz. In these last two missions, the number of people evacuated was not specified.