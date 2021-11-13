Neil Druckmann mentioned the upcoming Naughty Dog title • Eurogamer.it

With an update of no less than his bio on Twitter, Neil Druckmann gives a small but very important update on the company’s plans.

You may remember the new IP of Naughty Dog rumored, of which, at the moment, nothing is known yet. The recent tweet of an insider is not enough to give us fundamental details, but at least the confirmation that Druckmann and his people have their hands in the pie we got it.

The bio reads verbatim “Co-president of Naughty Dog; The Last of Us HBO (in reference to the TV series in production, ed); The Last of Us Part I & II; Uncharted 4; and THAT future game! “

In all likelihood, Druckmann is referring to “THAT” game which was mentioned long ago, the before IP of study exclusively for Playstation 5otherwise he would have had no reason to be so specific. In any case, the director seems to be enthusiastic about it and it is hoped that this enthusiasm will soon lead to official details.

Source: PSU