Neil Druckmann mentions the studio’s new game in the Twitter bio – Nerd4.life

Neil Druckmann, co-chair of Naughty Dog as well as creative director of The Last of Us and Uncharted, mentioned the new mysterious project of the studio for PS5 in his Twitter bio.

As we currently know, the guys at Naughty Dog are working on The Last of Us Part 2 multiplayer, which will be a real standalone cinematic multiplayer experience. But it has been rumored for some time now of another PS5-exclusive project, which according to an insider will be a brand new IP.

As you can see in the image below, in addition to his role as co-chair of the studio and his involvement in Uncharted 4, The Last of Us 1 & 2, as well as the HBO TV series, Druckmann also mentions in his bio “THAT game” coming in the future.

Naughty Dog, the new bio of Neil Druckmann on Twitter

Aside from that, Druckmann has not yet shared any details regarding Naughty Dog’s new project. The new bio on Twitter therefore could be a way like any other to tease PlayStation players or it could suggest news coming in the near future, to be very optimistic.

The next month will take place i The Game Awards 2021, where for the occasion there will be 10 absolute and true next-gen reveal. This could be an ideal stage to announce Naughty Dog’s next project for PS5, but as mentioned earlier this is a very optimistic hypothesis.