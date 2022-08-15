Neil Patrick Harris said that many straight men flirted with him after his character — Rock&Pop

It’s been 8 years since the iconic series How I Met Your Mother ended after 208 episodes with its season 9, and thanks to streaming, it has become popular again, competing with other sitcoms like friends, Seinfeld and several more, and within its main cast, it featured performances by Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, Alyson Hannigan, Cristin Milioti, and Neil Patrick Harris.

And this actor, who played Barney Stinson in production, revealed that after playing his character, many straight men They started flirting with him.

The stir caused by the character of Neil Patrick Harris in How I Met Your Mother

In an interview with GQ, Neil Patrick Harris spoke about the most iconic roles What has he had to do throughout his career?

Among those who spoke, there were productions such as Harold & Kumar, Doogie Howser, MD, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Starship Troopers, Gone Girl, Uncoupledand of course, How I Met Your Mother.

And there is no doubt that despite his long and remarkable career, this role has meant worldwide recognition for the actor. Since they still recognize him as Barney and apparently, also has generated a stir with men.

Nevertheless, not exactly as a role model, but something very intense.

“I’ve met a lot of frat boys in bars who they are super excited that (I am) the man who plays Barney Stinson.” The actor began to say.

“And some of them They tell me that they are not gay, but that they would be crazy about me. That doesn’t happen enough to keep at it, if you know what I mean. But I’m flattered by that idea, by the notion of this.” Revealed Neil Patrick Harris about the stir of his character in How I Met Your Mother.

Remember that the interpreter he is openly gay. And has been married since 2014 to her husband David Burka, with whom he has two children.





